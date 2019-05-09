Editor’s note: This column ran Aug. 2, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Just inside the Fourth Avenue North entrance of the Twin Falls County Courthouse sits a Mosler “cannonball” safe, made in the early 1900s. True to its obligations, the only secret the safe reveals is that it once belonged to the Bank of Hansen.
How the safe was moved to the courthouse — and better yet, why the safe was moved to the courthouse — remains a mystery.
The Bank of Hansen was opened in 1910 by Lawrence Hansen, a prominent farmer and justice of the peace. The bank building was located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Overland Avenue in Hansen and is now the Hansen City Hall.
The bank closed its doors in 1922, during an agricultural depression that hit this valley hard after the first World War. By court order, depositors at the Bank of Hansen were paid a 15 percent dividend when the bank defaulted. Hansen had sold his interest in the bank a year-and-a-half before the bank closed.
After the bank closed, Joe Froehlich Sr., of Hansen purchased the building in a sheriff’s sale. The building then became the Hansen post office.
In 1975, Gary Kaufman was a young deputy working under Twin Falls County Sheriff Paul Corder. Kaufman, a retired investigator with the Idaho State Police, said he and other deputies were cleaning out a storage room on the main floor of the courthouse when they came across a large two-story vault hidden behind a storage cabinet.
“We moved the cabinet away from the wall, and found the vault door,” Kaufman said. “Luckily, the vault door opened.”
Inside the vault was the Mosler safe from the Hansen bank.
Kaufman said he was told by his boss that the safe had been taken during a bank robbery, and was later dumped by the thieves. It was hauled to the courthouse as evidence, where it has remained ever since.
No robbery of the Bank of Hansen showed up in a recent search of local newspaper archives, however.
The safe was brought out of hiding when the main floor of the courthouse was remodeled in the 1990s.
The safe, which stands only four feet tall and weighs no less than one ton, will probably remain where it stands for some time to come.
