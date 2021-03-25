Hidden History: The mighty Pohogawa River

During the Corps of Discovery Expedition, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark dubbed the Snake the “Lewis River” at the turn of the 19th century. More than 100 years later, the U.S. Geological Survey officially gave the river its current name, but this was rhetorically contested in the Washington Historical Quarterly in 1916. Referring to an article that appeared Feb. 20, 1916, in the Boise Capital News, the Quarterly claimed “this magnificent river has no right to be known as the Snake River... the name Shoshone River would have been more appropriate, but the proper name is Lewis River, and by that name it should be known at this time, in honor of Meriwether Lewis, the first white man to look upon its waters.”