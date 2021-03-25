Hidden History: The mighty Pohogawa River

Would the mighty Snake River sound as powerful by any other name?
What if the lifeblood of southern Idaho were called “Pohogawa” — what some Native Americans named the Snake River — meaning “River of the Sagebrush Plain”?
Or what if it were called “La Maudite Riveier Enragee”? That’s the name — meaning the “Accursed Mad River” — given more than 200 years ago by French men in the Wilson Price Hunt Expedition on their journey west to Fort Astoria.
Even earlier, Canadian explorer David Thompson recorded the river’s name as “Shawpatin,” the name of a tribe of Native Americans he met at the convergence of the Snake and the Columbia rivers near modern-day Pasco, Washington.
In Thompson’s journal, he wrote that he left a note tied to a pole for all to see, declaring, “Know hereby that this country is claimed by Great Britain as part of its territories, and that the N.W. Company of Merchants from Canada, finding the factory for this people inconvenient for them, do hereby intend to erect a factory in this place for the commerce of the country around. (signed) D. Thompson, Junction of the Shawpatin River with the Columbia. July 9th, 1811.”
Idaho Rep. William Ashley Jr. from Kootenai County once proposed naming the river “Shosho-Nee.” Other Native American names for the Snake River include the Yam-pah-pa and the Saptin, short for the Sahaptin tribe.
During the Corps of Discovery Expedition, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark dubbed the Snake the “Lewis River” at the turn of the 19th century. More than 100 years later, the U.S. Geological Survey officially gave the river its current name, but this was rhetorically contested in the Washington Historical Quarterly in 1916. Referring to an article that appeared Feb. 20, 1916, in the Boise Capital News, the Quarterly claimed “this magnificent river has no right to be known as the Snake River... the name Shoshone River would have been more appropriate, but the proper name is Lewis River, and by that name it should be known at this time, in honor of Meriwether Lewis, the first white man to look upon its waters.”
