Hidden History: The Methodist Church on Shoshone Street

Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 27, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Kitty-corner from the county courthouse sits the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, an impressive structure made of sandstone.

The church, however, had humble beginnings.

It started as Twin Falls’ first schoolhouse on Third Avenue East, a few blocks from its present location on Shoshone Street East.

In 1906, the Methodist Episcopal congregation relocated the 24-by-30-foot wooden structure to Fourth Avenue East near Shoshone Street, across the street from City Park. The building was moved, papered and painted at a cost of $577.

Two years later, the congregation gave the chapel a face-lift. The addition of sharply pointed Gothic arches and a facade made with Boise white sand-lime brick completely changed its appearance.

As the congregation grew, it made plans to expand the building into the empty lot next door, at the south corner of Fourth and Shoshone.