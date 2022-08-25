 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hidden history

Hidden History: The Mark Murtaugh house

Mark Murtaugh Home

Mark Murtaugh, former assistant manager of the Twin Falls Land and Water Co., built the first brick home in Twin Falls on the southeast corner of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Ninth Avenue East, after he returned to Twin Falls in 1907.

The first brick home built in town wasn’t actually built in Twin Falls.

Pennsylvania native Mark Maurice Murtaugh built the house in 1907, just outside the city limits on the southeast corner of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Ninth Avenue East.

The boulevard was the east limits of the original town site.

Though a freestanding garage was added later and the exterior of the home was modified, the house is still recognizable today through large evergreens growing in the front yard.

Mark Murtaugh Home

Mark Murtaugh’s former residence is seen in 2016 on the northeast corner of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.

Murtaugh came to Idaho in the early 1900s when he accepted the position of assistant manager of the Twin Falls Land and Water Co., under manager Walter Filer. The town of Murtaugh was named after him when he donated $500 to the town’s school district. Murtaugh also raised $25,000 for the Twin Falls Hospital Association.

He left Twin Falls in 1905 — after the irrigation system was completed — to work on a large hydropower dam in Brazil. Murtaugh returned to Twin Falls in 1907 and built his home, which now sits well within the city limits.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor of the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

