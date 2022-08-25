Hidden History: The Mark Murtaugh house

The first brick home built in town wasn’t actually built in Twin Falls.

Pennsylvania native Mark Maurice Murtaugh built the house in 1907, just outside the city limits on the southeast corner of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Ninth Avenue East.

The boulevard was the east limits of the original town site.

Though a freestanding garage was added later and the exterior of the home was modified, the house is still recognizable today through large evergreens growing in the front yard.

Murtaugh came to Idaho in the early 1900s when he accepted the position of assistant manager of the Twin Falls Land and Water Co., under manager Walter Filer. The town of Murtaugh was named after him when he donated $500 to the town’s school district. Murtaugh also raised $25,000 for the Twin Falls Hospital Association.

He left Twin Falls in 1905 — after the irrigation system was completed — to work on a large hydropower dam in Brazil. Murtaugh returned to Twin Falls in 1907 and built his home, which now sits well within the city limits.