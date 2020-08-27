Hidden History: The Magruder murders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This column ran Dec. 13, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Idaho’s first territorial capital was Lewiston, a mining camp in the Clearwater area in what is now the panhandle of the state.

The town, named for Meriwether Lewis, was founded in 1861, two years before President Abraham Lincoln signed Idaho Territory into existence.

Typical of early mining camps, Lewiston was a tent city, with few stick-built homes or businesses. Hill Beachey (or Beachy) owned and operated a stagecoach office and hotel with canvas roof and walls in the early capital.

After a successful summer selling mining supplies in Virginia City — then in Idaho, now in Montana — Beachey’s good friend and prominent Lewiston packer Lloyd Magruder and four others were brutally murdered and robbed of gold dust by three men traveling with Magruder and his crew.

To avenge his friend’s murder, Beachey tracked the men — James Romaine, David Renton and Chris Lower — to San Francisco and had them hauled back to Lewiston where they were tried and hanged.

The 1864 hanging of the Magruder murderers was the first legally sanctioned execution in Idaho Territory. The territorial government paid Beachy a handsome reward of more than $6,000 for his time and effort.

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

