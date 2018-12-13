Idaho’s first territorial capital was Lewiston, a mining camp in the Clearwater area in what is now the panhandle of the state.
The town, named for Meriwether Lewis, was founded in 1861, two years before President Abraham Lincoln signed Idaho Territory into existence.
Typical of early mining camps, Lewiston was a tent city, with few stick-built homes or businesses. Hill Beachey (or Beachy) owned and operated a stagecoach office and hotel with canvas roof and walls in the early capital.
After a successful summer selling mining supplies in Virginia City — then in Idaho, now in Montana — Beachey’s good friend and prominent Lewiston packer Lloyd Magruder was brutally murdered and robbed of his gold dust by three men traveling with Magruder and his crew.
To avenge his friend’s murder, Beachey tracked the men — James Romaine, David Renton and Chris Lower — to San Francisco and had them hauled back to Lewiston where they were tried and hanged.
The 1864 hanging of the Magruder murderers was the first legally sanctioned execution in Idaho Territory. The territorial government paid Beachy a handsome reward of more than $6,000 for his time and effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.