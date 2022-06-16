Hidden History: The Great Dinosaur Caper of 1963

This feature ran Aug. 22, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

In honor of what some in town have called “the greatest senior stunt ever,” the Twin Falls High School rock was recently painted and adorned with plastic dinosaurs, by the class of 1963.

Fifty years ago, members of the senior class traveled to Gooding County and absconded with a large green dinosaur from the Rimview Cafe in Bliss. Somehow the kids managed to return to Twin Falls with the 25-foot-long stegosaurus named Dinney and placed it on the rooftop of the high school.

Back then, there was no freeway through southern Idaho. Families travelling U.S. 30 on their way to Boise stopped at the 24-hour Rimview to grab a bite to eat and fill up at the gas station next door.

In front of the cafe was a parking lot and on the other side of the parking lot was “Dinneyland,” where the fiberglass dinosaur roamed. Actually, Dinney’s feet were embedded in concrete, but that didn’t deter the students.

State patrolman Walter Kirtly, who lived in Bliss, heard rumors that something might happen to the dinosaur. But sometime during the night of May 20, 1963, the stegosaurus disappeared from right under his nose.

That night, a long parade of cars and pickups headed out of Twin Falls. Later, several dozen high school seniors descended on the little cafe and gas station in Bliss.

Most of the students were there as a diversion, said John Kelker, son of then-Times-News editor Gus Kelker.

John Kelker wrote in his 50-year reunion memoirs that he and his friends parked in front of Dinneyland to block the view from the restaurant. The students created a ruckus inside the restaurant and at the gas pumps, while other students sawed the dinosaur from its perch.

Dinney was loaded onto a truck, covered with a tarp, and hauled to Twin Falls, where it was found atop the high school gymnasium roof the next morning.

A large number “63” was taped to the dinosaur’s side.

A lot of planning went into the caper, said Jerry Kuykendall, 1963 senior class president. But there was some luck involved too.

A Buhl cop stopped the convoy of cars as students drove through town with a dinosaur‘s tail hanging out from under a tarp at 2 a.m. But the cop didn’t bother to look under the tarp, Kuykendall said.

Kuykendall’s classmates didn’t let him participate in the caper — they knew they would later need him as a mediator for the group.

Steve Woodall, TFHS class of 1964, remembers the stunt.

“Initially, everybody was pretty proud of themselves for pulling it off,” Woodall said. “However, when talk of a lawsuit and possible criminal charges were brought up, attitudes changed in a hurry.”

Soon, the word was out that other schools were planning to steal it off Twin Falls’ roof, and Dinney was moved to a temporary home in a local barn.

Dr. Edward Stewart Robinson owned the cafe, Dinney and Dinneyland, as well as Shoshone Ice Caves in Lincoln County. Robinson told the Twin Falls weekly “Star” that it was the third attempt to steal the dinosaur in five years, and he was tired of the pranks. Robinson promised to sue the students, the school, and Principal George Staudaher for “interruption of business.”

The dinosaur caper was reported on national television, and even Paul Harvey told the story on his national radio broadcast. According to Kuykendall, Life magazine changed its plans to feature the story when Robinson threatened to file charges against the guilty parties.

“The magazine didn’t want to give him any free publicity after he was being such a jerk about it,” Kuykendall said.

The students were prepared to pay to repair the damages to the dinosaur, but Robinson wanted more money. In the end, the town paid $1,500 to $2,000 to keep Robinson from filing charges.

“The amazing thing is how it brought the community together,” said Kuykendall. “The whole town made sure we had enough money to payoff Robinson.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jim Benham “even took the Gooding sheriff on a wild goose chase ‘looking’ for the dinosaur,” Kuykendall said. “Benham knew where the dinosaur was hid all along.”

Dinney eventually returned home with the help of high school students and parents, probably on the same truck that was used to steal him, Kuykendall said.

Robinson later moved the dinosaur to Shoshone Ice Caves, where he still stands. (Dinney is not the largest dinosaur — the one with the caveman sitting on his neck — at the ice caves, Kuykendall said.)

John Anderson, 1963 TFHS graduate and unofficial spokesman for the “Great Dinosaur Caper,” said he is sure the statute of limitations has run out on this case. He also said that no dinosaurs were harmed or killed during the escapade.

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor of the Times-News.

