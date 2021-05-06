 Skip to main content
Hidden History: The 'Great Commoner' announces the birth of great-granddaughter at National Convention
William Jennings Bryan

Three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan, center, speaks to hundreds of residents in 1907 at the Hotel Perrine in Twin Falls. Bryan, a close friend of Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine, was the most popular orator of his time.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Editor’s note: This column ran March 28, 2019, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Three-time presidential candidate and part-time Magic Valley resident William Jennings Bryan was the darling of the Democratic Party at the turn of the 20th century.

Bryan — known as the “Great Commoner” — was the most sought-after orator of his time and received the Democratic nomination for president in 1896, 1900 and 1908.

Though he lost all three elections, his reputation was not hurt by his failure at the polls.

In June 1924, Bryan approached the podium unannounced at the Democratic Convention at Madison Square Garden, as blindsided reporters and scribes waited breathlessly for him to speak.

“Several degrees of brilliancy added to the famous Bryan smile,” The Associated Press wrote in a brief sidebar.

“‘Boys, I have a piece of news you’ll want,’ said the peerless one, veteran of many campaigns,” wrote the AP. “Mr. Bryan carefully took a pencil from over a scribe’s ear and in a professional manner wrote for a moment.”

Bryan then announced the birth of his first great-grandchild.

“‘A great-granddaughter today was born to Mr. Bryan,’” the AP quoted him. The parents of the newborn were William P. Meeker and Kitty Owen-Meeker, Bryan’s oldest granddaughter.

Bryan, a friend of Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine, was a frequent visitor to the Magic Valley and even owned property in Jerome.

The Twin Falls Times called him a “Twin Falls convert” in 1907.

President Woodrow Wilson named him secretary of state in 1913.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

