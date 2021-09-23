Hidden History: The founder of the C.R. England trucking empire spends a night in Twin Falls jail

After two years of tending crops in Plain City, Utah, Chester R. England decided farming was not how he wanted to spend his life. So England moved his family and their small house from the fields into town.

His oldest son, Gene England, describes his father as being “away from home a lot,” hauling farm produce in his Model T Ford truck. Gene, who will turn 102 in October, remembers his father bringing home a half-ton load of apples for his sons to peddle to their neighbors to earn extra money.

It wasn’t long before Gene would accompany his father on trips out of town. By then, his father had upgraded to a new 1924 flatbed Graham Brothers truck and became one of the first contract haulers for Weber Central Dairy — later known as Cream o’Weber Dairy — in Ogden, Utah. England would exchange empty 10-gallon milk cans for full cans of milk at dairy farms throughout the area and haul the milk back to Ogden, all before noon every day.

Each afternoon, England would pull up the wooden sides of the flatbed and find some farmer with a crop to sell. He’d purchase enough produce to fill the truck, then sell the fresh crop on his way back to Plain City.