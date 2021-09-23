 Skip to main content
Hidden History: The founder of the C.R. England trucking empire spends a night in Twin Falls jail
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: The founder of the C.R. England trucking empire spends a night in Twin Falls jail

C.R. England

An early C.R. England and Sons produce truck, once owned by founder Chester R. England, is seen at a company office building. The family-owned company is one of the largest refrigerated truck companies in the nation.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GENE ENGLAND

After two years of tending crops in Plain City, Utah, Chester R. England decided farming was not how he wanted to spend his life. So England moved his family and their small house from the fields into town.

His oldest son, Gene England, describes his father as being “away from home a lot,” hauling farm produce in his Model T Ford truck. Gene, who will turn 102 in October, remembers his father bringing home a half-ton load of apples for his sons to peddle to their neighbors to earn extra money.

It wasn’t long before Gene would accompany his father on trips out of town. By then, his father had upgraded to a new 1924 flatbed Graham Brothers truck and became one of the first contract haulers for Weber Central Dairy — later known as Cream o’Weber Dairy — in Ogden, Utah. England would exchange empty 10-gallon milk cans for full cans of milk at dairy farms throughout the area and haul the milk back to Ogden, all before noon every day.

Each afternoon, England would pull up the wooden sides of the flatbed and find some farmer with a crop to sell. He’d purchase enough produce to fill the truck, then sell the fresh crop on his way back to Plain City.

Although his father’s business was trucking, his real love was “buying and selling produce, and knowing how to make a profitable deal,” Gene wrote in his 2017 autobiography “A Life Blessed.”

Gene’s father taught him to drive at 8 years old, he recently told the Times-News. Eventually, his father expanded his route to include Wyoming and Idaho, where Gene got his license to drive at 14.

Twin Falls County in 1934 was full of apple orchards, Gene said. The elder England would purchase a truckload of apples from orchardman Harry Heller, then haul the load to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he would sell the apples to a grocer named Hoffman. Hoffman often paid England for the apples with a check.

England would then purchase a load of coal in Rock Springs to sell back in Twin Falls.

On one of their trips, Gene’s father paid Heller with one of Hoffman’s checks, he told the Times-News. But Hoffman, for some unknown reason, stopped payment on the check.

“Harry went wild,” Gene said.

England tried to avoid Heller until he could make it right, but, on a future trip to Twin Falls, England and his son were met by Twin Falls County Sheriff Forrest Prater. Heller had England thrown in jail, leaving his 15-year-old son to stay alone in an unnamed hotel on Main Avenue.

The following morning, Gene talked Heller into releasing his father.

“I don’t know if Mother ever knew about this...,” Gene wrote in his book.

Chester England started his business, C.R. England, in 1920. The trucking empire celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. Gene England is president emeritus of C.R. England.

+1 
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

