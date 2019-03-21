This column ran April 7, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
In the early hours of May 12, 1978, the High Line Canal breached, sending 1,500 cubic feet per second of irrigation water through an 80-foot hole in the bank, across a pasture and into Rock Creek Canyon southwest of Kimberly.
Ironically, the canal breached above Twin Falls Canal Co. board President Tom Olmstead’s pasture west of Pleasant Valley. Canal company worker Edgar Dodge, who lived in a rented home on the Olmstead Ranch, discovered the flood waters at about 4 a.m.
“We got up and got to wondering what was going on and looked outside and the whole driveway was just a lake,” Dodge told the Times-News after the breach. The rushing waters washed part of Olmstead’s pasture “clear down to the bedrock.”
Canal company worker Bill Bailey evacuated his family from their home on the rim of Rock Creek Canyon. Two feet of water flowed through his home and farmyard, threatening utilities including power, telephone and city water and sewer lines. Word spread quickly and there was no loss of life. Farther down Rock Creek Canyon, homes, basements and businesses flooded, including several trout hatcheries and Colonial Concrete.
Above the breach, the canal company opened the Cottonwood Drain to relieve pressure on the canal, doubling the flow of Rock Creek. Canal water was released at Point Spill, a safety valve on the Main Line Canal between Murtaugh and Hansen, diverting water into the Snake River Canyon.
The breach was caused by rodents and was repaired in about 24 hours.
Brian Olmstead, today’s canal company general manager, grew up on a farm two miles south of the sugar factory.
“The ‘Ranch’ as we called it was 240 acres of irrigated pasture ground, where we had our cow/calf operation,” Brian Olmstead said. “Uncle Tom called at 6 a.m. and said to get out there to the break. It was still roaring but not near what it must have been a couple hours earlier.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.