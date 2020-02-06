An outbreak of typhoid threatened lives in Twin Falls near the end of the first growing season on the South Side Irrigation Tract. Water from Rock Creek was the source of the contamination.
Hardest hit in the epidemic were those living in Rock Creek Canyon, early newspapers said.
Although doctors were among the many who settled the new town, hospitals were not a priority on the town’s to-do list. Doctors’ work took place in the patients’ homes — or in their own — back then.
But the 1905 typhoid epidemic brought home the realization that indigent people need health care too.
The town transformed a business on Second Avenue South into a temporary hospital to take in many of the typhoid patients trying to survive in the canyon. Mrs. Harry Allen and Mrs. Vale ran the hospital.
Harry Allen, a businessman and vice president of the Twin Falls Commercial Club, offered help in supplying the urgently needed hospital.
“Just go into my store and help yourselves to anything you need,” he told his wife and Mrs. Vale.
Soon, Dr. Truman Boyd pitched the idea of a real hospital to the Commercial Club and a group of “public-spirited citizens” formed the Twin Falls Hospital Association, the Twin Falls Weekly News said in 1905.
The hospital association offered to sell hospital “subscription” stock to get the construction started. Steel magnate and philanthropist Frank Buhl pitched in $500. Boyd bought $200 of stock and other large benefactors bought $100 of stock each. Other folks paid several dollars at a time to bring the total to more than $2,000.
Boyd ran the hospital, built on land that is today a parking lot off Third Avenue West at Twin Falls’ downtown post office. Eventually, Boyd purchased the hospital from the association, expanded the two-story, 30-by-40 building and added a nurse’s school to his operation.
The building at 240-250 Third Ave. W. was used as a for less than 20 years before it became the Park Hotel in 1922.
