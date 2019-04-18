Blue Lakes this, and Blue Lakes that.
Randy Perrine, great-grandson of Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine, called the Times-News on Wednesday and asked why folks in the Magic Valley don’t know where the term “Blue Lakes” came from.
“Just count how many businesses have ‘Blue Lakes’ in their names,” Perrine said. “But no one knows about the ‘blue lakes’ in the canyon.”
Before Twin Falls came to be, only a few “towns” existed here. Those that did exist prior to 1904 were loosely formed communities, such as Rock Creek south of what is now Hansen, Drytown near what is now Murtaugh, and, yes, Blue Lakes, which is now the Blue Lakes Country Club.
In 1884, I.B. Perrine claimed for his ranch a large area in the Snake River Canyon, including a box canyon with two crystal-clear lakes that collected spring water directly from the aquifer. He named the ranch “Blue Lakes” in honor of his cows’ new watering holes.
By 1900, the Blue Lakes Ranch had become a thriving community where Randy Perrine’s great-grandmother Hortense Perrine was the postmistress.
Blue Lakes Boulevard started as a dirt road that crossed Perrine’s ranch and into Twin Falls County.
Next time you drive down Golf Course Road from U.S. 93, watch for a pull-out on the south side of the road about a mile west of the highway. There you’ll see a sign for Emberton Point and a walking path that will take you to the edge of the box canyon where you can view the two blue lakes.
It’s where the Magic Valley began.
