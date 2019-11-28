{{featured_button_text}}

For Thanksgiving this year, you should be thankful you don't have to hunt down your own turkey and cook it — unless you want to.

One hundred years ago, raising, butchering, plucking and roasting your own turkey was part of the annual tradition. But if you had enough money, you could pay a butcher to do much of the work for you.

Century-old newspaper advertising shows what Thanksgiving used to be like back before packaged stuffing and microwaves. 

Numerous butcher shops advertised their services at Thanksgiving more than any other time of year.

If you had even more money, you could let someone else do the cooking.

The elegant Rogerson Hotel Cafe served a Thanksgiving feast — "turkey dinner and everything that goes with it" — for $1 in 1919.

Thompson's Cafe served a home-cooked turkey dinner — the "Best in the West" — according to their advertisements.

If you had money to burn, you could eat at Tom's Cafe, where Tom Koto served the fanciest Thanksgiving dinner in town for $1.25.

Koto, who built the Koto Building a year later on Main Avenue North, served stuffed young turkey, English lamb chops Bordelaise, roast goose, filet of English sole with Hollandaise sauce, roast prime rib of beef au jus, roast loin of pork with a baked apple, eastern oyster cocktail, potage asparagus a la Manda and English plum pudding.

Koto also provided chamber music to add class to the fine dining. 

Early in the 20th century, Thanksgiving advertisements covered everything from the latest fashions to the most modern advances in kitchen appliances. They ranged from simple verbiage and cartoons to elaborate artistry.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

