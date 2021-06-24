Hidden History: Surviving Custer's Last Stand

The only official army survivor of the Battle of the Little Bighorn is listed as Comanche, a soldier’s severely wounded horse found two days later in the carnage also known as Custer’s Last Stand.

Later, several men came forward claiming to have lived through the battle.

But one man, the father of Idaho Rep. Ben Finkel, was likely the only white man who escaped death at the June 25, 1876, battle in Montana. At least two noted historians have concluded Frank Finkel, who, in 1872, enlisted using the name August Finckle, slipped past Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse during the battle.

But 2nd Sgt. Finkel didn’t escape out of cowardice that day, 145 years ago Friday.

A bullet struck the butt of his rifle and slammed the barrel into his forehead, knocking him out. His panicked horse, with Finkel slumped over its neck, bolted through the warriors and fled the battle. The 22-year-old man came to sometime during the night to discover he’d been shot twice — once in the leg and once in the side.