Hidden History: Surviving Custer's Last Stand

The only official army survivor of the Battle of the Little Bighorn is listed as Comanche, a soldier’s severely wounded horse found two days later in the carnage also known as Custer’s Last Stand.
Later, several men came forward claiming to have lived through the battle.
But one man, the father of Idaho Rep. Ben Finkel, was likely the only white man who escaped death at the June 25, 1876, battle in Montana. At least two noted historians have concluded Frank Finkel, who, in 1872, enlisted using the name August Finckle, slipped past Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse during the battle.
But 2nd Sgt. Finkel didn’t escape out of cowardice that day, 145 years ago Friday.
A bullet struck the butt of his rifle and slammed the barrel into his forehead, knocking him out. His panicked horse, with Finkel slumped over its neck, bolted through the warriors and fled the battle. The 22-year-old man came to sometime during the night to discover he’d been shot twice — once in the leg and once in the side.
“One long sword (soldier) escaped,” Lakota War Chief Rain-in-the-Face told journalist W. Kent Thomas in 1894. “His pony ran off with him and went past our lodges. They told me about it at Chicago. I saw the man there, and I remembered hearing the squaws tell about it after the fight.”
A trapper, or, more likely a gunrunner or whiskey trader, nursed Finkel to health, according to another account by journalist John P. Koster. Finkel stayed with the man until September 1876.
Finkel realized he was the only survivor of the battle when he read an article and saw the name August Finckle listed as killed in action, in the Bismarck, North Dakota, Tribune. But leery of being considered a deserter, Finkel kept silent until April 1920.
Finkel verified his account of the battle by describing details he would not have known had he not been there, Koster wrote.
He and his wife, Delia, had two sons. Son Ben moved to Idaho and served 12 years in the state House of Representatives.
Historians continue to argue the validity of Finkel’s claim, which was given new life in the writings of noted Montanan Charles Kuhlman.
Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.