Hidden History: Surveyor Hayes forced out of management of canal company
Twin Falls survey crew

John E. Hayes is seen in this early photo, sitting on a rock at the far left. Hayes headed the survey crew that laid out the Twin Falls canal system and the city of Twin Falls in the early 20th century. Nearly 30 years later, Hayes was the manager of the canal company before he was forced out after a year.

 Mychel Matthews

Editor’s note: This column ran Jan. 18, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

John E. Hayes, surveyor of the Twin Falls town site and canal system, became manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co. in 1929.

A year later, the canal company’s board of directors forced out Hayes and replaced him with longtime watermaster John Iron. The board had asked Hayes twice to resign before they called a special meeting, the Idaho Citizen said in its Feb. 28, 1930, edition.

Hayes “labored long and diligently for the company and brought to his position a degree of intelligence and skill,” the editors opined.

The editors opined their thanks to Hayes and said the reason for Hayes’ firing may never be made public.

The reason is still unclear today.

“From reading the minutes, it seems like the canal board had considerable dissension in those days — depression economy maybe?” said today’s canal company Manager Brian Olmstead. “So the board expected a lot of the manager, like really tight budgets.”

A tunneling and drainage program was also putting a lot of stress on budgets, Olmstead said.

“The election and replacement of John Hayes was on split votes — some of the board liked him and some didn’t, so it was very political,” he said

John E. Hayes

Hayes

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

