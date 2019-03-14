Try 3 months for $3
Beet harvest

Harvest trucks line up to unload sugar beets and a beet dump.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LOWELL IHLER

The Times-News will publish the third and final volume of its Magic Valley Memories commemorative pictorial book this fall and we need your old photos.

We’re looking for unique perspectives of Magic Valley history that may be hidden in a box of photos in your closet.

Your photos of rural life, public service, commerce, industry and transportation in the Magic Valley — taken anytime between the early years and today — will be scanned on site and given back to you. We are especially interested in photos taken between 1960 and 1999.

Bring your photos — not photocopies or newspaper clippings — to one of three scanning sessions:

  • 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Public library board room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls
  • 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the

Times-News

  • , 132 Fairfield St. W., Twin Falls
  • 10:30 a.m.—1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., Jerome

Prior to bringing your photos in, download submission forms at MagicValley3.PictorialBook.com and fill out one form for each photo you want to submit. Please provide as many details as you can about who is in the photo, where and when the photo was taken.

Reporter Mychel Matthews will be at each scanning session to hear the stories surrounding your photos.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments