The Times-News will publish the third and final volume of its Magic Valley Memories commemorative pictorial book this fall and we need your old photos.
We’re looking for unique perspectives of Magic Valley history that may be hidden in a box of photos in your closet.
Your photos of rural life, public service, commerce, industry and transportation in the Magic Valley — taken anytime between the early years and today — will be scanned on site and given back to you. We are especially interested in photos taken between 1960 and 1999.
Bring your photos — not photocopies or newspaper clippings — to one of three scanning sessions:
- 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Public library board room, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls
- 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the
Times-News
- , 132 Fairfield St. W., Twin Falls
- 10:30 a.m.—1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., Jerome
Prior to bringing your photos in, download submission forms at MagicValley3.PictorialBook.com and fill out one form for each photo you want to submit. Please provide as many details as you can about who is in the photo, where and when the photo was taken.
Reporter Mychel Matthews will be at each scanning session to hear the stories surrounding your photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.