Desert Station

A rock structure thought to be the Desert Station, a stop on 'Stagecoach Ben' Holladay's mail route in the late 19th century, is seen against Rock Creek Canyon west of Twin Falls. 'Stove Pipe Sam' Collier, in 1869, robbed a stagecoach near the station, taking $1,500 worth of gold dust. Today, nothing remains of the structure.

 PUBLIC DOMAIN

Gold miners moved into the Snake River Canyon more than two decades before Idaho became a state.

In 1866, miners found gold in the canyon at the mouth of Dry Creek, near present-day Murtaugh. Soon, a mining camp named Drytown sprung up in the bottomland on the southern banks of the river.

Soon, two large mining camps — Springtown and Shoshone City — formed less than 10 miles downstream from Drytown.

Hundreds of miners tried their luck in the canyon and many were successful. But one not-so-successful miner at Springtown found that it was easier to steal gold than to work for it.

In 1869, Sam Collier — aka Stove Pipe Sam — held up a stagecoach south of Rock Creek Canyon near the Desert Station, a stop on “Stagecoach Ben” Holladay’s mail route through southern Idaho.

Collier fashioned his “accomplices” out of sagebrush and propped them along the trail. He jumped out from behind the dummies as the stagecoach approached and hollered for the driver to throw out the strongbox.

The driver stopped the horses, tossed the box containing $1,500 in gold dust, then sped off.

Collier enlisted the help of a friend to unload the booty. His friend turned him in when authorities offered a $750 reward.

