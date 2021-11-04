Hidden History: Shoshone Street Bridge over Rock Creek

Editor’s note: This feature ran March 9, 2017, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

An early Clarence E. Bisbee photograph reveals the southwest entrance to Twin Falls, long before the present-day Old Towne Bridge existed and even before the old Singing Bridge hummed its tune.

The first Shoshone Street Bridge was a short-lived narrow structure that stretched over Rock Creek from rim to rim. It was the first bridge built over the creek near the new village. The Twin Falls train depot can be seen just east of the bridge.

In 1912, Twin Falls County asked voters to approve bonds for other bridges over Rock Creek, but the vote, which needed a two-thirds supermajority to win, failed.

In March 1916, the city condemned the Shoshone Street Bridge. It was replaced in 1920 by what later became known as the Singing Bridge.

The Singing Bridge, which hummed when cars drove over it, was replaced by the Old Towne Bridge in 1992.

