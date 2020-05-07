Hidden History: Shoshone Ice Caves: Longest known lava ice cave in the world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This column first ran April 30, 2015, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Geologists call the Shoshone Ice Caves one of Earth’s natural wonders.

It’s the largest known lava ice cave in the world, extending 1,000 feet deep.

The largest cavern in the ancient lava tube is three blocks long, 30 feet wide and 40 feet high. Tunnels are 90 feet below the surface, keeping the air temperature at a constant 18 to 33 degrees.

Ice forms in the cave as air currents flow through the tubes, causing subterranean water to freeze.

The opening to the cave was discovered in 1880. Early residents of Shoshone harvested ice from the cave, giving the town a reputation as being the only place for hundreds of miles where one could buy a cold beer.

In the mid-1930s, the Works Progress Administration attempted to develop the cave by opening a second entrance. Ice melted rapidly and the project was abandoned.

Geologist Russell Robinson in 1954 reestablished ice formation in the cave.

The cave is on private land 16 miles north of Shoshone on U.S. Highway 75.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

