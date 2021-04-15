Hidden History: Searching for Hunt Camp barracks

When World War II ended, thousands of Americans of Japanese descent were released from their wartime incarceration at 10 internment camps in the U.S.
The Minidoka Relocation Center, then called the “Hunt Camp” by locals, was quickly dismantled. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation auctioned by silent bid 175 buildings from the camp, including 100 20-by-120 barracks, 31 40-by-100 mess halls, 30 20-by-100 bathhouses, numerous warehouse buildings, poultry laying sheds and a fire station.
The buildings were sold to the highest bidder and had to be removed from the premises within 30 days. The location had to be wiped clean; all scrap, debris, concrete floors, walks and foundations had to be removed “to restore the site as near as possible to its original condition,” the bureau said.
Buildings from the Hunt Camp can be found today in all forms — from government buildings to chicken coops — across the Magic Valley.
Now, Central Washington University graduate student Ian Reischl is looking for the current location of the internment camp buildings — such as barracks and mess halls — for his thesis and hopes Times-News readers can help.
“While I have gotten much information from archives, there are still plenty of gaps in those records, and a lot of my data will have to come from interviews,” Reischl wrote in an email to the Times-News. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I am restricted to phone and email interviews for the time being, which makes it more difficult to find people who either know where former Minidoka buildings are or live in one of them themselves.”
Reischl can be reached by email at Ian.Reischl@cwu.edu or by calling or texting 320-339-9958.
