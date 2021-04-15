 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hidden History: Searching for Hunt Camp barracks
0 comments
alert top story
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Searching for Hunt Camp barracks

{{featured_button_text}}
Hunt Camp

The Minidoka Relocation Center, known as the 'Hunt Camp,' was surrounded by 5 miles of barbed-wire fencing, and included 600 buildings and eight guard towers.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

When World War II ended, thousands of Americans of Japanese descent were released from their wartime incarceration at 10 internment camps in the U.S.

The Minidoka Relocation Center, then called the “Hunt Camp” by locals, was quickly dismantled. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation auctioned by silent bid 175 buildings from the camp, including 100 20-by-120 barracks, 31 40-by-100 mess halls, 30 20-by-100 bathhouses, numerous warehouse buildings, poultry laying sheds and a fire station.

The buildings were sold to the highest bidder and had to be removed from the premises within 30 days. The location had to be wiped clean; all scrap, debris, concrete floors, walks and foundations had to be removed “to restore the site as near as possible to its original condition,” the bureau said.

Buildings from the Hunt Camp can be found today in all forms — from government buildings to chicken coops — across the Magic Valley.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Now, Central Washington University graduate student Ian Reischl is looking for the current location of the internment camp buildings — such as barracks and mess halls — for his thesis and hopes Times-News readers can help.

“While I have gotten much information from archives, there are still plenty of gaps in those records, and a lot of my data will have to come from interviews,” Reischl wrote in an email to the Times-News. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I am restricted to phone and email interviews for the time being, which makes it more difficult to find people who either know where former Minidoka buildings are or live in one of them themselves.”

Reischl can be reached by email at Ian.Reischl@cwu.edu or by calling or texting 320-339-9958.

+1 
Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible drone footage shows eerie frozen village in Russia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Hidden History: When Ezra Meeker came to town
Local

Hidden History: When Ezra Meeker came to town

The Oregon Trail was disappearing across the West. Progress was erasing the trail from the nation's collective memory. Ezra Meeker set out at the end of his life, determined to keep the historic emigrant route from fading into obscurity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News