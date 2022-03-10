Hidden History: Rock Creek Jim

Editor’s note: This feature first ran July 16, 2015, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

In the Twin Falls Cemetery lies a headstone that reveals little about the man commonly known as Rock Creek Jim.

Jim Lewis was a Shoshoni chief, born in the Duck Valley area only a dozen years after white explorers first came through the region. He lived out much of his life in the Magic Valley before Idaho became a state.

Jim said he was 100 years old just before the time of his death in September 1924, as his headstone attests, but there’s no way to confirm or deny his claim.

Lulu Lough knew Jim and his family, and she recorded her childhood memories of him for Idaho’s territorial centennial celebration in 1963.

Jim “grew tired of the way of the Indian,” Lulu wrote, and tried most of his life “to emulate the white man’s way of living.”

He built a cabin on Rock Creek and lived there for years before moving to Whisky Slough, west of Salmon Falls Creek. When he became unhappy in his marriage, he burned down his cabin and left his wife behind, Lulu said.

He rebuilt at Antelope Springs.

When the springs went dry, he packed his horses and moved to the foothills in Cedar Creek Valley, built a cabin and furnished it with a table and chairs, a cook stove and a bed.

Jim traveled to Duck Valley and found an Indian woman called Susie. The couple had three children before Susie died.

After she died, Jim tore down his cabin and “turned it around so that evil spirits couldn’t find the door,” Lulu said.

“Jim was a good neighbor and always reassured us when rumors of Indian uprisings drifted in,” she wrote in the book.

Jim’s sister, Mary, would weave willow baskets for Lulu’s mother and would take Lulu and her brother into the hills to dig what she called “joyic” bulbs. Mary taught the children how to eat red ants without getting bitten.

“They are as sour as the sourest pickle,” Lulu said.

As was the custom, Jim’s 16-year-old daughter, Maggie, married the tribe’s medicine man, an old man known as Jack.

Members of the tribe would visit Jim on their way home from fishing along the Wood River. On one trip, 40 Indians with some 75 paint horses camped near Lulu’s home on Cedar Creek on their way to see their chief. Maggie and Jack accompanied the travelers.

Early the next morning, Lulu’s Uncle John heard a shot and when he investigated, he was told Jack had killed himself.

John found Jack’s body with a string tied between his finger and the trigger, but there were no powder burns. Maggie had killed Jack, Lulu said.

Jim feared that Maggie would be killed in retaliation if she returned to Duck Valley, so he asked Lulu’s father to take her in. Maggie lived with Lulu’s family for a year before she remarried.

Jim gave the tribe “five steers and seven ponies each year to pay for the death of their medicine man,” Lulu said.

Rock Creek Jim died in 1924 at the old Twin Falls Hospital. Soon after, the Seventy Niners Association, a group of old-timers who came to the area before 1880, donated a simple headstone to his grave.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues and agriculture for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com.

