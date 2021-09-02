Hidden History: Renowned psychic searches for time capsule in Twin Falls

A renowned psychic is looking for a time capsule that contains her childhood predictions for the future.
Betsey Foss Lewis grew up in Twin Falls in the 1950s and attended Morningside Elementary School. Her family operated Foss Harness Shop on Second Avenue West.
Lewis doesn’t remember her teachers’ names but she does remember the country’s fear of nuclear weapons back then.
“We were all afraid of the atom bomb,” she told the Times-News on Wednesday. “We had drills at school, told to ‘duck and hide’ or to run home as fast as we could.
“I remember that very clearly.”
And Lewis remembers a particular assignment when her first- or second-grade teacher asked her students to predict the future. The year was 1956 or 1957, she said.
Morningside was built in 1956.
“We were told to write something down about the future,” Lewis said.
Her teacher then gathered the students’ predictions and sealed them in a metal canister. They dug a hole on school property just off the sidewalk along Morningside Drive and buried their time capsule after a ceremony.
“I’m curious to know what I wrote back then,” she said.
Lewis, who now lives in Caldwell, recently called Morningside Principal Jennifer Stokesberry to inquire about the time capsule, but the new principal had never heard about it. Neither had anyone else at the school.
But that was nearly 65 years ago.
