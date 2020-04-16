Hidden History: Red Cap Corner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This writer has heard many versions of how Red Cap Corner got its name. Some sound plausible and others sound far-fetched.

Some 40 years ago, an old man told me there used to be a farmer who stored his crops in red-topped granaries at that corner, which, back then, was one mile straight north of Kimberly.

The town has grown and encompasses the corner where Red Cap Corner business park now stands.

“The red tops looked like caps on the round metal bins,” the old man explained.

This guy’s story sounded far-fetched to me because I had never seen a granary with a red top. But who was I to judge? This old man insisted his was the real story.

But the Red Cap story told most often is that of a red-roofed combination store and gas station that operated for many years at the southwest corner of 3500 East and 3800 North (aka Kimberly Road).

Murtaugh farmer Glenn Bessire remembers the gas station, surrounded by farmland, in the late 1940s.

“It was the only thing out there — a landmark,” said Bessire, who turned 86 on Monday.