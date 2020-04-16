You are the owner of this article.
Hidden History: Red Cap Corner
Hidden History: Red Cap Corner

Red Cap Corner

Red Top Grain Bins were sold by Wilson Bros. in Kimberly in 1928.

This writer has heard many versions of how Red Cap Corner got its name. Some sound plausible and others sound far-fetched.

Some 40 years ago, an old man told me there used to be a farmer who stored his crops in red-topped granaries at that corner, which, back then, was one mile straight north of Kimberly.

The town has grown and encompasses the corner where Red Cap Corner business park now stands.

“The red tops looked like caps on the round metal bins,” the old man explained.

This guy’s story sounded far-fetched to me because I had never seen a granary with a red top. But who was I to judge? This old man insisted his was the real story.

But the Red Cap story told most often is that of a red-roofed combination store and gas station that operated for many years at the southwest corner of 3500 East and 3800 North (aka Kimberly Road).

Murtaugh farmer Glenn Bessire remembers the gas station, surrounded by farmland, in the late 1940s.

“It was the only thing out there — a landmark,” said Bessire, who turned 86 on Monday.

“The station had a red roof and red awning, and a red canopy over the gas pumps,” he said. “It sat antigoggling (cattycorner) to the world.”

Bessire can’t remember the name of the business, but he said the location was always called Red Cap Corner.

Nadine Koepnick, who, in 1936, moved with her family from Kansas to Idaho, said she also remembers the building sitting at an odd angle.

“Maurice Cole’s mother owned and ran the store and gas station,” said the 1950 graduate of Twin Falls High School. “Maurice was in our group. I remember he and his mother had living quarters attached to the store.”

Koepnick, like Bessire, doesn’t remember the name of Mrs. Cole’s business, but she doesn’t think it was called Red Cap.

“Red Cap was the corner’s name,” she said.

Could it be that the corner’s name predated Mrs. Cole’s business and that Mrs. Cole painted her gas station to fit the location?

Kimberly was founded in 1905. So the ground at Red Cap Corner was more than likely farmed long before the gas station was built. Perhaps the farm was owned by the man with red-topped granaries?

I remained skeptical about the red-topped granaries story until I found an advertisement for Red Top Grain Bins in a 1928 issue of The Idaho Citizen. The granaries were sold by Wilson Bros. in Kimberly.

Hmm.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

