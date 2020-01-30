Twin Falls streets aren’t the same as they were in 1904.
That’s why Robert and Alice McCollum’s home — the first “stick-built” home in Twin Falls — was constructed at Fifth Street and Shoshone Avenue but now stands at Seventh Avenue and Shoshone Street North, and why construction of the Rogerson Hotel — which stood where the Downtown Commons is today — began at Main and Ninth streets but later finished at Main Avenue and Second Street East.
Back then, folks complained — as they still do today — about the town’s wonky street layout.
In the beginning, avenues ran parallel to Main Street and streets ran parallel to Shoshone Avenue, further confusing new residents.
The numbered streets began with First Street — between the first and second blocks off Addison Avenue and Washington Street — moving consecutively southeast to East Five Points at Kimberly Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard.
The numbered avenues began with First Avenue at North Five Points moving southwest to the railroad tracks and train depot.
After receiving complaints about the street numbering system, the city changed the name of Main Street to Main Avenue and Shoshone Avenue to Shoshone Street — and renumbered the streets and avenues.
In 2003, the numbered streets — but not the avenues — were again renamed.
