{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls streets aren’t the same as they were in 1904.

That’s why Robert and Alice McCollum’s home — the first “stick-built” home in Twin Falls — was constructed at Fifth Street and Shoshone Avenue but now stands at Seventh Avenue and Shoshone Street North, and why construction of the Rogerson Hotel — which stood where the Downtown Commons is today — began at Main and Ninth streets but later finished at Main Avenue and Second Street East.

McCollum House

Ann's Eyewear Boutique, formerly the Robert McCollum home, sits open Tuesday in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Back then, folks complained — as they still do today — about the town’s wonky street layout.

McCollum House

A plaque at the former home of pioneers Robert and Alice McCollum tells the story of the house and its owners, at Ann's Eyewear Boutique in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

In the beginning, avenues ran parallel to Main Street and streets ran parallel to Shoshone Avenue, further confusing new residents.

The numbered streets began with First Street — between the first and second blocks off Addison Avenue and Washington Street — moving consecutively southeast to East Five Points at Kimberly Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard.

The numbered avenues began with First Avenue at North Five Points moving southwest to the railroad tracks and train depot.

After receiving complaints about the street numbering system, the city changed the name of Main Street to Main Avenue and Shoshone Avenue to Shoshone Street — and renumbered the streets and avenues.

In 2003, the numbered streets — but not the avenues — were again renamed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments