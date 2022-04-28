 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Hidden History

Hidden History: Prejudice against Mormons based on church's former polygamist values

  • 0
Franklin Franklin Cooperative Mercantile Building

The Franklin Cooperative Mercantile Building still stands in Idaho's oldest town.

 Mychel Matthews

Mormons began to move into Idaho less than a decade before the state became a territory. The first Mormon settlement was Fort Lemhi, an 1855 establishment near what is now the Idaho-Montana border. Lemhi is a misspelling of King Limhi in the Book of Mormon.

The Lemhi Valley, a base of the Hudson Bay Co. as early as 1822, was abandoned by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1858 after an attack by American Indians.

A second group of Mormons settled in 1860 in what would become Franklin, which was first thought to be in Utah. Turns out, Franklin is Idaho’s oldest town.

Later, church leader Brigham Young sent members from the Salt Lake Valley north to colonize new territory for the church.

After Young died — leaving 23 wives behind — in 1877, the church continued to send Mormons into southeast Idaho territory and quickly gained political power in the area.

After several dozen Mormon towns had risen from the dust along the Oregon Trail, some non-Mormons become nervous about the church’s growing political pull; Mormons were accustomed to electing church officials into public office.

People are also reading…

In addition, the idea of polygamists wielding political power did not sit well in the American West.

By 1880, Mormons made up one-fourth of the Idaho population, giving church members considerable influence in election results.

In order to suppress the Mormon vote, the territorial Legislature passed the anti-Mormon “Idaho Test Oath.”

The oath prohibited any practitioners of polygamy — or any members of an organization that ever condoned polygamy — to vote or hold public office in Idaho, basically disenfranchising a quarter of the territory’s population.

The restriction also prohibited Mormons from serving on juries.

Although the 1893 state legislature removed the restrictions against Mormon voters, the constitutional provision was not removed until 1982, according to the University of Idaho Library’s Special Collections and Archives Department.

+1 
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor of the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

A red hot housing market has led to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's plan to ban palm oil exports fuels price surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News