Hidden History: Prejudice against Mormons based on church's former polygamist values

Mormons began to move into Idaho less than a decade before the state became a territory. The first Mormon settlement was Fort Lemhi, an 1855 establishment near what is now the Idaho-Montana border. Lemhi is a misspelling of King Limhi in the Book of Mormon.

The Lemhi Valley, a base of the Hudson Bay Co. as early as 1822, was abandoned by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1858 after an attack by American Indians.

A second group of Mormons settled in 1860 in what would become Franklin, which was first thought to be in Utah. Turns out, Franklin is Idaho’s oldest town.

Later, church leader Brigham Young sent members from the Salt Lake Valley north to colonize new territory for the church.

After Young died — leaving 23 wives behind — in 1877, the church continued to send Mormons into southeast Idaho territory and quickly gained political power in the area.

After several dozen Mormon towns had risen from the dust along the Oregon Trail, some non-Mormons become nervous about the church’s growing political pull; Mormons were accustomed to electing church officials into public office.

In addition, the idea of polygamists wielding political power did not sit well in the American West.

By 1880, Mormons made up one-fourth of the Idaho population, giving church members considerable influence in election results.

In order to suppress the Mormon vote, the territorial Legislature passed the anti-Mormon “Idaho Test Oath.”

The oath prohibited any practitioners of polygamy — or any members of an organization that ever condoned polygamy — to vote or hold public office in Idaho, basically disenfranchising a quarter of the territory’s population.

The restriction also prohibited Mormons from serving on juries.

Although the 1893 state legislature removed the restrictions against Mormon voters, the constitutional provision was not removed until 1982, according to the University of Idaho Library’s Special Collections and Archives Department.

