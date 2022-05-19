Hidden History: Political affiliation explained in 1930

Editor’s note: This feature first ran Sept. 20, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

On Aug. 5, 1930, the Magic Valley held its first primary election that required folks to vote on either the Republican or Democratic ticket.

According to the Twin Falls Daily News, people were not happy with the new system.

Below is the newspaper’s explanation of the new election law, printed Aug. 5, 1930, titled Party System on Defensive:

“Some people don’t like provisions of Idaho’s latest election law which require citizens to declare their party affiliations a prerequisite for voting in primary elections. A number hereabouts declined to meet this qualification and took no part at all in yesterday’s primaries.

“One of the arguments for this attitude of non-participation was that the voter wanted to support certain candidates, some running for nomination on one ticket and others on another.

“The law was designated to prevent just that thing, and to confine voters to participation in the affairs of their own parties.

“Dissatisfaction with the law that has arisen is sufficient to suggest the question whether the party system in American politics shall survive, or whether the electorate shall follow after this or that individual leader without regard to any responsibility he may or may not owe to an organized group of voters.

“The party system has been undermined by a variety of statutes tending to aggrandize candidates individually.

“Political parties themselves are largely to blame for the situation in which they frequently find themselves.

“There must be issues drawn as between political groups, on which voters naturally tend to divide, before there can be strong political parties.

“Political parties that persistently and habitually avoid taking a stand on any issue are on the way to dissolution.”

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor of the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

