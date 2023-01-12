Hidden History: Perrine's visit with Thomas Edison and Lord Ogilvy

Editor’s note: This column ran Nov. 17, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine visited Thomas A. Edison in November 1912 at his factory in Orange, New Jersey, to see the two electric rail cars Edison was manufacturing for Twin Falls.

Accompanying Perrine was Captain the Honorable Lyulph Gilchrist Stanley Ogilvy, DSO, a decorated officer in the British cavalry and agricultural reporter for the Denver Post. Known as Lord Ogilvy, the Scot was awarded the Distinguished Service Order by King Edward VII in 1902 for his service in Boer War in South Africa, where he was wounded in action.

Ogilvy’s and Perrine’s visit with Edison was documented in the Dec. 12, 1912, edition of the Twin Falls Weekly News.

Ogilvy seemed less impressed with the electric storage battery rail cars, the “first to be used west of New York,” he said, than he was with Edison’s phonograph, which Edison was fine-tuning during their visit.

Ogilvy described Edison as the “hardest working man in the United States,” who had cots placed on every floor of his factory so he could take short naps during his 18-hour work days.

“Constantly (Edison) was awakened to bear the work of the new phonograph so that it should be a commercial possibility and be produced not only to work perfectly... but also last indefinitely,” he wrote.

Several weeks later, Edison sent a new phonograph to Perrine as a Christmas present.

The Edison phonograph is on display at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum.