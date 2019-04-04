Editor’s Note: This column first ran Feb. 19, 2015.
In 1883, I.B. Perrine settled in the Snake River Canyon near the Blue Lakes. He farmed hundreds of acres on both sides of the canyon.
A few years after founding Twin Falls in 1904, Perrine built his “town house” at Shoshone Street and Sixth Avenue North, kitty-corner from City Park.
The home faced the old Twin Falls High School, which later became O’Leary Junior High.
Perrine’s friend Bob McCollum lived behind him, at Shoshone Street and Seventh Avenue North. Their backyards joined at the alley.
Perrine’s house was replaced by the First Christian Church.
