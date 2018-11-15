Try 1 month for 99¢

By the time the United States joined the Allied Forces in World War I, its allies were on the verge of starvation. Farmworkers in Europe were fighting the war and farm ground had turned into battlefields.

President Woodrow Wilson created the U.S. Food Administration to manage the wartime food supply and appointed future-President Herbert Hoover as administrator.

Hoover, appealing to folk’s sense of patriotism, urged voluntary food conservation in order to avoid compulsory rationing in the U.S. and to supply food to soldiers and to the starving in Europe.

“Don’t waste food,” became the American battle cry. “Leave nothing on your plate.”

Keep the home garden growing

World War I food conservation poster

A compulsory ration of 2 pounds of sugar per month was imposed on each person in England, 17 ounces of sugar in France and 11 ounces in Italy. The U.S. Food Administration followed suit by recommending a volunteer rationing of sugar.

“We must confine our consumption of sugar to 2 pounds per person per month in order to provide a restricted ration to England, France and Italy,” conservation posters said.

Sugar ration poster

World War I food conservation poster

“The greatest crime in Christendom is to buy — to cook — to eat more than you need; to waste a single morsel of food that can be used — is a crime,” another poster said.

Food is ammunition

World War I food conservation poster

“Over twenty million have died of starvation — without even a chance to fight. To these, death has come only as relief from torture worse than death — starvation,” still another said.

Folks were asked to grow gardens and urged to eat corn and oats. “Meatless Tuesdays” and “Wheatless Wednesdays” became part of the American wartime culture.

Save corn

World War I food conservation poster

“Save wheat for the soldiers,” Hoover said.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

