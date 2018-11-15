By the time the United States joined the Allied Forces in World War I, its allies were on the verge of starvation. Farmworkers in Europe were fighting the war and farm ground had turned into battlefields.
President Woodrow Wilson created the U.S. Food Administration to manage the wartime food supply and appointed future-President Herbert Hoover as administrator.
Hoover, appealing to folk’s sense of patriotism, urged voluntary food conservation in order to avoid compulsory rationing in the U.S. and to supply food to soldiers and to the starving in Europe.
“Don’t waste food,” became the American battle cry. “Leave nothing on your plate.”
A compulsory ration of 2 pounds of sugar per month was imposed on each person in England, 17 ounces of sugar in France and 11 ounces in Italy. The U.S. Food Administration followed suit by recommending a volunteer rationing of sugar.
“We must confine our consumption of sugar to 2 pounds per person per month in order to provide a restricted ration to England, France and Italy,” conservation posters said.
“The greatest crime in Christendom is to buy — to cook — to eat more than you need; to waste a single morsel of food that can be used — is a crime,” another poster said.
“Over twenty million have died of starvation — without even a chance to fight. To these, death has come only as relief from torture worse than death — starvation,” still another said.
Folks were asked to grow gardens and urged to eat corn and oats. “Meatless Tuesdays” and “Wheatless Wednesdays” became part of the American wartime culture.
“Save wheat for the soldiers,” Hoover said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.