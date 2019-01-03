Try 1 month for 99¢

A month after watermasters first released irrigation water from Milner Dam into the Twin Falls canal system, the now-defunct town of Milner declared it would no longer tolerate tramps.

Laborers from afar descended on the early 20th-century boomtown east of Twin Falls for the opportunity to work on Milner Dam. The dam was complete and operating in March 1905; a month later, bored and unemployed men became restless.

The April 7, 1905, edition of the Twin Falls News, described the beating of a “poor, defenseless old man in a local saloon” that led townsfolk to drive seven men out of town.

Milner and all of Twin Falls County was part of Cassia County back then and the sheriff’s office was miles away in Albion. North of the Snake River was Lincoln County before Jerome County was peeled away.

“As the county authorities seem unable to cope with the lawlessness at Milner, the citizens say they will hereafter take matters in their own hands and protect themselves,” the newspaper said.

“Tramps and dissolute characters will be escorted over the bridge the moment they make their presence known and should they attempt to return more drastic measures will be taken to induce them to remain away.”

