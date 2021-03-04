Hidden History: No hogs allowed in town

In April 1905, just one short month after the waters of the Snake River were turned into the southside canal system for the first time, folks in Twin Falls elected officials to guide the little village into the future.

Paul S. A. Bickel became the president of the board and first mayor of Twin Falls. The first trustees of the town were S.T. Hamilton, F.D. Bradley, Bob McCollum and F.W. Eickhoff.

The trustees’ first chapter of city codes included the following laws:

Keeping swine within the city limits is prohibited.

Livestock is no longer allowed to roam at large within the city limits.

Treelines are to be surveyed so that they achieved uniformity once planted.

The city jail will accommodate those who forget they are living in a civilized community.

A city market will be located where farmers could weigh and sell their hay and produce.

Tramps and dissolute characters are be encouraged to make their stay in Twin Falls as brief as possible.

Dogs will be licensed and a pound established to which ownerless curs and stray stock will be taken.

The practice of tying horses and cattle in the sagebrush to starve is to be stopped and cruelty to animals prevented.

Street improvement is to be kept up as fast as possible with the view of making Twin Falls the most beautiful city in Idaho.

Merchants are to be protected against itinerant peddlers but no harmful restrictions are to be placed upon farmers who sell their own products.

Plumbers are to be licensed and a building inspector appointed whose duty it will be to see that proper safeguards against fire are provided.

Sanitary conditions are to be improved immediately. No offensive cesspools will be tolerated and citizens were required to keep their premises clean.

Street grades will be established, adopted by the council and placed on file in order that property rights respecting buildings, sidewalks and drains may be known. Confusion will thus be avoided and property owners who comply with the ordinance bearing on this subject will not be required to make changes at their own expense.

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

