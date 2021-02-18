Hidden History: No experience required

The Twin Falls irrigation tract, during the 1905 growing season, consisted of some 400 farms below Milner Dam. Those 30,000 acres had never seen irrigation water before.

Neither had most of the farmers who tackled the south-central Idaho desert.

The headgates at Milner Dam opened March 1, 1905, diverting the Snake River into the southside canal system. The canal system, which eventually grew to irrigate 250,000 acres, now serves 202,000 acres.

Twin Falls Canal Co.’s General Manager Brian Olmstead’s grandfather was one of the first to purchase land on the Twin Falls Tract in anticipation of what would become the most successful of the Carey Act irrigation projects.

“My grandfather was a dry-land farmer from Kansas who bought an 80 (acre parcel) in 1904,” Olmstead said. “But I’m not sure how that first crop in 1905 turned out.”

Farmers who moved to the new tract faced quite a learning curve. Most had to grub sagebrush, level and plow the land, dig laterals and ditches, then dig corrugates in the fields before the irrigation water arrived.

In some areas, new farmers organized in order to support each other. These organizations later led to the formation of towns.