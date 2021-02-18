Hidden History: No experience required

The Twin Falls irrigation tract, during the 1905 growing season, consisted of some 400 farms below Milner Dam. Those 30,000 acres had never seen irrigation water before.
Neither had most of the farmers who tackled the south-central Idaho desert.
The headgates at Milner Dam opened March 1, 1905, diverting the Snake River into the southside canal system. The canal system, which eventually grew to irrigate 250,000 acres, now serves 202,000 acres.
Twin Falls Canal Co.’s General Manager Brian Olmstead’s grandfather was one of the first to purchase land on the Twin Falls Tract in anticipation of what would become the most successful of the Carey Act irrigation projects.
“My grandfather was a dry-land farmer from Kansas who bought an 80 (acre parcel) in 1904,” Olmstead said. “But I’m not sure how that first crop in 1905 turned out.”
Farmers who moved to the new tract faced quite a learning curve. Most had to grub sagebrush, level and plow the land, dig laterals and ditches, then dig corrugates in the fields before the irrigation water arrived.
In some areas, new farmers organized in order to support each other. These organizations later led to the formation of towns.
Near what would eventually become Murtaugh, farmers near Dry Creek Reservoir — now Murtaugh Lake — first united July 27, 1905, at the home of J.E. Steinour to share their farming tips. They also discussed forming a school district, a highway district and a farmers’ association.
“What they don’t know about farming by irrigation they are willing to learn and I am more than willing to assist them,” Alex McPherson, who ran an experimental farm near North Five Points in Twin Falls, told the Twin Falls News after the meeting.
“Most of them succeeded elsewhere and they will succeed here.”
Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.