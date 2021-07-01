 Skip to main content
Hidden History: News briefs from back in the day
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: News briefs from back in the day

Idaho Evening Times

Editor’s note: This column ran Feb. 1, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

The Idaho Evening Times ran the following news briefs in November 1930:

Hill pleads not guilty to assault charge

TWIN FALLS — Charles Hill stabbed George Klundt with a knife when the latter accidentally stepped on his toe. Hill pleaded not guilty to an assault charge in probate court but could not post bail.

Gum Vending Machine Theft Reported

TWIN FALLS — D.K. Frost reported the theft of a gum vending machine fastened to a post near the old library building by thieves, the third reported theft of a gum vending machine within a week, officers said. The thieves took the post and all.

Alleged moonshiners deny charge

TWIN FALLS — Frank Bassford and Charles Marler pleaded not guilty to a charge of manufacturing intoxicating liquor. Each was held under a $300 bond.

Bank robbers still at large

FILER — No trace has been found of four bandits who held up the First National Bank in Filer. The numbers of the banknotes were known and have been broadcast, police said. They hope to catch them when they cash in the Federal Reserve notes, if still in the area.

Mother of 8 charged with old forgery

TWIN FALLS — Mrs. George Gordon, 31, of Blackfoot passed a forged $8 check at a local hardware store, signed “Mrs. Burt Alred.” Two years later, she charged a bill at the same place using a similar name.

Mrs. Gordon was caught after she charged a set of silverware and a cheap pocket watch and chain at the hardware store. Her husband, Ray Alred, would pay the bill, she told the store. She then asked for a $5 loan at a local barbershop, “so she could go shopping.” She said her husband, “a regular at the barbershop and a resident of Hansen,” would pay the bill. She left the silverware for collateral.

The mother of eight children was in jail in Idaho Falls when officers found her in 1928, so the charges were dropped, but they will be pressed now.

Fatal bullet wound

DENVER — Mary Behan, 65, died from a bullet wound to the neck when she raked an unexploded cartridge into a bonfire of leaves at her home.

Woman accuses husband of trying to burn her to death

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Elizabeth Swazerly says her husband, Howard Swazerly, attempted to burn her to death while she slept. Mrs. Swazerly awoke to find her bed in flames and her husband dancing about the room waving a torch made of rolled newspapers. Her husband was held on a charge of atrocious assault and battery while police determined whether the story was true or if she suffered from delirium because of her burns.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

