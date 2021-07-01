Hidden History: News briefs from back in the day

Mother of 8 charged with old forgery

TWIN FALLS — Mrs. George Gordon, 31, of Blackfoot passed a forged $8 check at a local hardware store, signed “Mrs. Burt Alred.” Two years later, she charged a bill at the same place using a similar name.

Mrs. Gordon was caught after she charged a set of silverware and a cheap pocket watch and chain at the hardware store. Her husband, Ray Alred, would pay the bill, she told the store. She then asked for a $5 loan at a local barbershop, “so she could go shopping.” She said her husband, “a regular at the barbershop and a resident of Hansen,” would pay the bill. She left the silverware for collateral.

The mother of eight children was in jail in Idaho Falls when officers found her in 1928, so the charges were dropped, but they will be pressed now.

Fatal bullet wound

DENVER — Mary Behan, 65, died from a bullet wound to the neck when she raked an unexploded cartridge into a bonfire of leaves at her home.

Woman accuses husband of trying to burn her to death

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Elizabeth Swazerly says her husband, Howard Swazerly, attempted to burn her to death while she slept. Mrs. Swazerly awoke to find her bed in flames and her husband dancing about the room waving a torch made of rolled newspapers. Her husband was held on a charge of atrocious assault and battery while police determined whether the story was true or if she suffered from delirium because of her burns.

