Hidden History: Nevada atom bomb explosions seen from southern Idaho

On the morning of Feb. 6, 1951, Wendell farmer Frank Inlow was busy milking a cow when he saw a large flash in the southern sky.

Inlow wasn’t the only man in the area who saw the flash. Art Herron, a brakeman on a Union Pacific freight train, saw the flash from the train’s position west of Glenns Ferry.

Herron told the Times-News he saw a bright flash above the clouds followed by an orange flash that mushroomed into the sky before disappearing.

The flash proved to be one of many atomic bomb tests at what was then known as the Nevada Test Site, a U.S. Department of Energy site in Nye County, Nevada, some 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The site was renamed Nevada National Security Site in 2010.

Las Vegas casinos in the 1950s capitalized on the nuclear arms race by inviting visitors to come to town to watch test bombs blast in person.

Inlow estimated the height of the flash by performing a little geometry.

“When (Inlow) saw it, he was 150 feet from a power line,” the Times-News wrote. “The explosion, he noted, seemed to reach to the top of the power line from where he sat.

“The poles are approximately 30 feet high.”