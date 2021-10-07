Hidden History: Nevada atom bomb explosions seen from southern Idaho

On the morning of Feb. 6, 1951, Wendell farmer Frank Inlow was busy milking a cow when he saw a large flash in the southern sky.
Inlow wasn’t the only man in the area who saw the flash. Art Herron, a brakeman on a Union Pacific freight train, saw the flash from the train’s position west of Glenns Ferry.
Herron told the Times-News he saw a bright flash above the clouds followed by an orange flash that mushroomed into the sky before disappearing.
The flash proved to be one of many atomic bomb tests at what was then known as the Nevada Test Site, a U.S. Department of Energy site in Nye County, Nevada, some 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The site was renamed Nevada National Security Site in 2010.
Editor’s note: This feature first ran May 29, 2019, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Las Vegas casinos in the 1950s capitalized on the nuclear arms race by inviting visitors to come to town to watch test bombs blast in person.
Inlow estimated the height of the flash by performing a little geometry.
“When (Inlow) saw it, he was 150 feet from a power line,” the Times-News wrote. “The explosion, he noted, seemed to reach to the top of the power line from where he sat.
“The poles are approximately 30 feet high.”
Inlow concluded the explosion must have climbed 60 miles in the sky, the newspaper said.
Each afternoon, Chester R. England would pull up the wooden sides of his flatbed and find some farmer with a crop to sell. He’d purchase enough produce to fill the truck in Ogden, then sell the fresh crop on his way back to Plain City.
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! And yes, they were in Devil's Corral.
Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.