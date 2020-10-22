 Skip to main content
Hidden History: Naming the country roads
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Naming the country roads

Thomas Wood Ranch

This early Clarence E. Bisbee photo shows Thomas Wood on his hog farm 3 miles north of Twin Falls before an address system was created in Twin Falls County. Wood is pictured with his passel of 62 62-day-old Duroc Jersey hogs that averaged 62 pounds each on what would later become 3300 East, between Kimberly Road and Addison.

 Mychel Matthews

The Federation of Rural Clubs’ special roads committee once proposed names for the country roads outside of Twin Falls. Had the women’s group been successful in naming the roads, Hankins Road east of Twin Falls would now be called Mohawk Road and Falls Avenue would be Adams Way.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

The road system in Twin Falls County is a basic mile-by-mile grid starting at the Nevada border to the south and the Owyhee County line to the west. Today, the county roads are named for the physical distance each is from their respective baselines. For example, 3700 North is 37 miles north of the Nevada border and 3300 East is 33 miles east of the Owyhee County line. The intersection of those two roads is 3700 N. 3300 E.

But in 1916, the directional grid system didn’t exist. Most residences outside of the city had such addresses as “1 M E of Twin Falls” — meaning 1 mile east of town — now known as Eastland Drive. Hankins Road was known as 2 M E and Grandview Drive was known as 1 M W of Twin Falls.

The Federation suggested that country roads on the north-south section lines should be named for American Indian tribes and would be designated as “roads” such as Mohawk Road and Sioux Road, while the east-west roads would be named for American presidents and would be designated as “ways” such as Jefferson Way and Garfield Way, according to the Aug. 31, 1916, edition of the Twin Falls News.

The Twin Falls airport would today sit between Harrison Way and McKinley Way, and between Seneca and Chippewa roads. Amalgamated Sugar Co., south of Twin Falls on Orchard Drive East, would today be on Jackson Way between Seneca and Mohawk roads. Pole Line Road would have been called Washington Way.

Because Addison Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard were well established, the Federation suggested those roads should keep their names.

County commissioners supported the proposal, the News said. But the news names never took hold.

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

