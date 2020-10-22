Hidden History: Naming the country roads

The Federation of Rural Clubs’ special roads committee once proposed names for the country roads outside of Twin Falls. Had the women’s group been successful in naming the roads, Hankins Road east of Twin Falls would now be called Mohawk Road and Falls Avenue would be Adams Way.

The road system in Twin Falls County is a basic mile-by-mile grid starting at the Nevada border to the south and the Owyhee County line to the west. Today, the county roads are named for the physical distance each is from their respective baselines. For example, 3700 North is 37 miles north of the Nevada border and 3300 East is 33 miles east of the Owyhee County line. The intersection of those two roads is 3700 N. 3300 E.

But in 1916, the directional grid system didn’t exist. Most residences outside of the city had such addresses as “1 M E of Twin Falls” — meaning 1 mile east of town — now known as Eastland Drive. Hankins Road was known as 2 M E and Grandview Drive was known as 1 M W of Twin Falls.