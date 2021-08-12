Hidden History: Muskrats or dynamite? The cause of a 1917 canal break still unknown

On April 6, 1917, the U.S. declared war against Germany and entered the conflict in Europe. Although the action happened “over there,” residents here were worried.

Three months later, several neighbors south of Twin Falls heard an early morning explosion near the High Line Canal on the Twin Falls system. Minutes later, the canal company received reports of a breach of the canal.

The north bank of the High Line ruptured at a draw that runs between it and the Low Line canal to the north. Below the breach, the canal was dry, Nelson Hayward told the Twin Falls Times. Hayward claimed the blast also impacted the south bank of the canal, opposite the break.

The “explosion” rerouted the entire flow into the draw, destroying several fruit orchards and a wheat field.

The 30-foot-wide breach quickly spread to 70 feet and rushing canal water carved a 6- to 8-foot-deep trench through the draw, the newspaper said in its July 31, 1917, edition.

Hayward and his neighbors were adamant that someone had sabotaged the canal with dynamite and that any evidence of a blast would have been swept away.

Officials, however, were inclined to blame the breach on muskrats.

“I have not the slightest doubt that there could be found someone who might be willing to destroy the canal by a blast under present war time conditions,” Twin Falls County Farm Bureau Secretary W.F. Edwards told the Times, “but I doubt whether anyone actually did.”

