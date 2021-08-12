 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hidden History: Muskrats or dynamite? The cause of a 1917 canal break still unknown
0 comments
alert top story
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Muskrats or dynamite? The cause of a 1917 canal break still unknown

{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford Bend

Twin Falls Canal Co. crews reinforce a bank May 26 at 'Stafford Bend' on the High Line Canal where a 'seep' was discovered south of Twin Falls. The High Line ruptured in 1917 near this location.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

On April 6, 1917, the U.S. declared war against Germany and entered the conflict in Europe. Although the action happened “over there,” residents here were worried.

Three months later, several neighbors south of Twin Falls heard an early morning explosion near the High Line Canal on the Twin Falls system. Minutes later, the canal company received reports of a breach of the canal.

The north bank of the High Line ruptured at a draw that runs between it and the Low Line canal to the north. Below the breach, the canal was dry, Nelson Hayward told the Twin Falls Times. Hayward claimed the blast also impacted the south bank of the canal, opposite the break.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The “explosion” rerouted the entire flow into the draw, destroying several fruit orchards and a wheat field.

The 30-foot-wide breach quickly spread to 70 feet and rushing canal water carved a 6- to 8-foot-deep trench through the draw, the newspaper said in its July 31, 1917, edition.

Hayward and his neighbors were adamant that someone had sabotaged the canal with dynamite and that any evidence of a blast would have been swept away.

Officials, however, were inclined to blame the breach on muskrats.

“I have not the slightest doubt that there could be found someone who might be willing to destroy the canal by a blast under present war time conditions,” Twin Falls County Farm Bureau Secretary W.F. Edwards told the Times, “but I doubt whether anyone actually did.”

+1 
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man flies over French ski resort in a wingsuit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Twin Falls National Night Out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News