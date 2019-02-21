A Colby, Kan., man just wanted to test his sweetheart’s commitment when he sent her a telegram detailing his apparent death in a plane crash.
The June 7, 1935, edition of the Twin Falls Daily News reported that J.C. Mason of Colby registered at a hotel — 80 miles away in Ellis, Kan. — under the name of W.R. Matson, then sent a wire to a young woman in his hometown: “Airplane crashed near here, J.C. Mason killed, Plane demolished.”
After sending the telegram, Mason returned to his hotel to wait for a reaction from his sweetie.
But her reaction never reached Mason.
“The telegrapher was curious about the reported crash and asked the newspaper office,” the News wrote. “A reporter asked the police, who asked the funeral director.”
The funeral director asked the hospital and the hospital asked the sheriff.
“The sheriff asked the telegrapher,” the News said. “Then the police called on Mason.”
Mason admitted he had sent the telegram.
“I knew if she was in love with me she would hurry here,” he told the police. “I could tell by her reply whether she cared or not.”
Kansas had no laws on the books against being romantic, so Ellis police released the man.
Mason hopped the next freight train out of town, the News said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.