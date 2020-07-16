You are the owner of this article.
Hidden History: Lincoln County and its iconic courthouse
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Lincoln County and its iconic courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

The 1904 Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone is seen in this undated photo by an unknown photographer.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

When the Milner Dam on the Snake River was created for canal systems on both sides of the river, Lincoln and Cassia counties negotiated the deal.

Twin Falls and Jerome counties had yet to be established.

Shoshone, first known as Junction City, was founded in 1882 during the mining boom in the Wood River Valley. The rough and rowdy railroad town, some 25 miles north of the Snake River, was a main junction on Union Pacific’s Oregon Short Line connecting Wyoming and Oregon.

Lincoln County, which at the time included parts of Minidoka and Gooding counties, was carved from Blaine County in 1895 and Shoshone became its county seat.

Nine years later, the county’s iconic courthouse was built. Today, the courthouse looks much the same as it did in 1904.

In 1913, parts of Minidoka and Gooding counties were whittled away from Lincoln County, and Jerome County was created from the southern part of Lincoln County in 1919.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

