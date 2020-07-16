Hidden History: Lincoln County and its iconic courthouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Milner Dam on the Snake River was created for canal systems on both sides of the river, Lincoln and Cassia counties negotiated the deal.

Twin Falls and Jerome counties had yet to be established.

Shoshone, first known as Junction City, was founded in 1882 during the mining boom in the Wood River Valley. The rough and rowdy railroad town, some 25 miles north of the Snake River, was a main junction on Union Pacific’s Oregon Short Line connecting Wyoming and Oregon.

Lincoln County, which at the time included parts of Minidoka and Gooding counties, was carved from Blaine County in 1895 and Shoshone became its county seat.

Nine years later, the county’s iconic courthouse was built. Today, the courthouse looks much the same as it did in 1904.

In 1913, parts of Minidoka and Gooding counties were whittled away from Lincoln County, and Jerome County was created from the southern part of Lincoln County in 1919.

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

