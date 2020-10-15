Hidden History: Leo Anderson, making loans for 38 years

During his nearly four decades with First Federal Savings and Loan Association, Leo Anderson went from “doing everything” — it was a small office — to bank manager before eventually becoming president of the board of directors.

Anderson joined the firm in 1931 when it operated in a little building on Main Avenue.

The bank does “more business in one day than our total assets were then,” Anderson told the Times-News in 1979, 10 years after his retirement.

Anderson was born in 1907 in Oakley. He said he remembered the town as “a pretty busy place.” The Oakley Reservoir had recently been completed.

His parents moved the family to Buhl before settling in Twin Falls in 1922.

He sold papers for the Evening Times, owned by Ira Masters, and the Morning News, owned by Roy Read. He was one of a dozen paper boys hawking the Evening News in the early 1920s.

“I’d sell some 50 papers every afternoon on the street,” Anderson said, “many of them to regular customers.”

He had a regular delivery route on the east side of town for the Morning News, covering Walnut, Ash, Elm and Locust streets.