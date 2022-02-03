Hidden History: Leah Amos, Twin Falls' most feminine pioneer photographer

Clarence E. Bisbee was one of the first photographers in Twin Falls when he moved here in 1906 from his home state of Nebraska. But soon, more photographers came to shoot the new town and irrigation tract.

Louisiana native Leah Amos arrived in Twin Falls shortly after Bisbee and partnered with photographer Milton Helm in 1907. Helm left Twin Falls in 1908 to open a studio in Mountain Home.

Amos continued her business at her studio above the town’s first post office at Nibley-Channel Lumber Co. — now Floyd Lilly Co. — at Idaho Street and Third Avenue South.

Like Bisbee, she photographed scenic views of the Magic Valley but made most of her money on portraits. At 30 years old, she cleverly promoted her business with a self-portrait in an advertisement that read, “Pictures? Here’s mine. Let me take yours.”

In October 1910, Amos announced in the Twin Falls Weekly News that she had hired “Miss Lolo Read, formerly of Chicago,” as the retouching expert for the business.

In his book “Camera Eye on Idaho,” Idaho historian Arthur A. Hart wrote that photographer William A. Flower was listed as the Amos Studio business manager in 1912. Flower eventually took over the business.

Margaret Crosby was listed as the only other female photographer in Twin Falls in the 1910 census.

