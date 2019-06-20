Editor’s note: This column ran Dec. 15, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
The first land drawing for the Twin Falls irrigation tract was a near failure.
Construction of the irrigation system that would eventually reclaim more than 200,000 acres of land south of the Snake River had barely begun.
Few could imagine crops growing in the vast southern Idaho desert.
Only a handful of hopeful entrymen came to the Opera House in Shoshone that day in 1903 to buy the 60,000 acres of sagebrush offered for sale.
Fifty-seven names went into a box; only 28 entrymen actually filed.
Land cost 50 cents per acre, plus $25 per share for irrigation water.
Half of the cost of the land was due the day of the drawing, along with a down payment of $3 per water share.
With better publicity, subsequent land drawings were more successful.
The Carey Act of 1894, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Carey of Wyoming, allowed western states to transfer federally owned desert land to private owners.
