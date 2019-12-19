Editor’s note: This column first ran Dec. 14, 2017, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Apparently, the Knights of Pythias thought the best view of the falls is from the bottom of the canyon, and local newspapers agreed.
“To be fully appreciated, the cataract must be seen from below, explained the Jan. 18, 1908, edition of the Twin Falls Times, “and as yet no one has had the gumption to provide steps whereby the journey can be made in comfort and safety.”
In declaring the project, the Knights announced the town would be hosting the Grand Lodge that summer, hence the desire to build stairs to the bottom of the tourist attraction.
“The Knights intend to put in steps of permanent character and if they do they should have the right to carve their names on every step for they certainly have conceived a clever idea,” said the Times.
But that staircase was never built — at least before the Grand Lodge. Photos taken of Shoshone Falls by Clarence E. Bisbee in 1910 show no stairs, but a later an undated Bisbee photo shows a crude log staircase in place, possibly built by the Knights.
