{{featured_button_text}}
Shoshone Falls

Two men are seen standing at the platform to the stairway built to reach the bottom of Shoshone Falls in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo. The Knights of Pythias may have built the staircase; the secret society vowed in 1908 to put one in place.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Editor’s note: This column first ran Dec. 14, 2017, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Apparently, the Knights of Pythias thought the best view of the falls is from the bottom of the canyon, and local newspapers agreed.

“To be fully appreciated, the cataract must be seen from below, explained the Jan. 18, 1908, edition of the Twin Falls Times, “and as yet no one has had the gumption to provide steps whereby the journey can be made in comfort and safety.”

In declaring the project, the Knights announced the town would be hosting the Grand Lodge that summer, hence the desire to build stairs to the bottom of the tourist attraction.

“The Knights intend to put in steps of permanent character and if they do they should have the right to carve their names on every step for they certainly have conceived a clever idea,” said the Times.

But that staircase was never built — at least before the Grand Lodge. Photos taken of Shoshone Falls by Clarence E. Bisbee in 1910 show no stairs, but a later an undated Bisbee photo shows a crude log staircase in place, possibly built by the Knights.

Old log stairs at Shoshone Falls

Old log stairs wind down the canyon wall below Shoshone Falls in this undated Clarence E. Bisbee photo.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues and agriculture for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments