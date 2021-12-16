 Skip to main content
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: King's variety store, the first cashier checkout in Twin Falls

M.H. King Co.

Milton Hermon King and his wife, Edith Jane, are seen in this photo from findagrave.com. King founded the M.H. King Co. in Burley. Eventually the variety store chain grew to 27 stores in six states. King died in Burley in 1951, before his son Hermon opened a King's store in the Lynwood Shopping Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO.

In June 1955, the M.H. King store announced it had adopted a new cashier checkout system at its location in Twin Falls — the first of its kind in the 50-year-old town.

At that time, when a customer walked into a variety store such as King’s, a clerk would gather the customer’s items for them, take them to the cash register, take the customer’s money and give them a receipt.

But the dual roles played by the clerk took too much time away from sales, the Times-News wrote in 1955. The clerk’s time was better spent convincing customers to buy products than spent taking the customer’s money.

So Hermon Edwin King, manager of M.H. King Co. and son of founder Milton Hermon King, established the cashier checkout system at King’s on Main Avenue South, mid-block between Twin Falls Bank and Trust and the Idaho Department Store.

M.H. King established the first King store in Burley in 1915, before opening his Main Avenue storefront in Twin Falls. He died in 1951.

His son opened a second Twin Falls store in the Lynwood Shopping Center. The King’s chain grew to 27 stores in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Oregon, before closing its final stores in 2017.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

