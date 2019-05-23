H.T. Pugh's rock church in Jerome was covered in brick by its bishop Ross Lee, according to Lee's daughter Marsha Sparhawk. The photo was taken by LaVar Buttars just before the building was demolished in 2003.
In Sunday’s Big Story, the Times-News ran an article about historic rock buildings in Jerome County. Former resident Marsha Sparhawk later contacted the newspaper with additional information about two of the Jerome buildings mentioned in the story: a demolished church building and the Frank J. Brick home on North Fillmore Street.
Master stonemason H.T. Pugh built both buildings in the early 20th century.
Sparhawk and her husband, Don, owned the Brick home from 1978 to 1986, before moving to eastern Idaho.
Sparhawk’s father, Ross Lee, was the bishop of the former ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he ordered the rock building to be covered in brick.
“If he were alive today I would smack him over the head for covering up this beautiful church,” Sparhawk joked in an email to the Times-News.
The building was demolished in 2003. Only its rock fence remains.
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
