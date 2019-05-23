{{featured_button_text}}
H.T. Pugh's church house

H.T. Pugh built this ward house for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1922.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARSHA SPARHAWK

In Sunday’s Big Story, the Times-News ran an article about historic rock buildings in Jerome County. Former resident Marsha Sparhawk later contacted the newspaper with additional information about two of the Jerome buildings mentioned in the story: a demolished church building and the Frank J. Brick home on North Fillmore Street.

Master stonemason H.T. Pugh built both buildings in the early 20th century.

A stone's throw from Jerome

Master stonemason H.T. Pugh built the Frank J. Brick House in 1917 at 300 N. Fillmore St. in Jerome.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Sparhawk and her husband, Don, owned the Brick home from 1978 to 1986, before moving to eastern Idaho.

Sparhawk’s father, Ross Lee, was the bishop of the former ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he ordered the rock building to be covered in brick.

H.T. Pugh's church in brick

H.T. Pugh's rock church in Jerome was covered in brick by its bishop Ross Lee, according to Lee's daughter Marsha Sparhawk. The photo was taken by LaVar Buttars just before the building was demolished in 2003.

 LAVAR BUTTARS PHOTO COURTESY OF MARSHA SPARHAWK

“If he were alive today I would smack him over the head for covering up this beautiful church,” Sparhawk joked in an email to the Times-News.

Demolition of H.T. Pugh's rock church

H.T. Pugh's rock church is seen during demolition in 2003 in Jerome. The demolition reveals the original rock structure under its brick face. Only a rock fence remains.

 LAVAR BUTTARS PHOTO COURTESY OF MARSHA SPARHAWK

The building was demolished in 2003. Only its rock fence remains.

Lava Rock Wall

LDS Church rock wall in Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

