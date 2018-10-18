Editor’s note: This column first ran Dec. 1, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
In 1904, newcomer James A. Waters cleared sagebrush from land a mile northeast of town.
Waters, from the Yakima Valley of Washington, built a nursery and ranch on his acreage at what is now known as Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Falls Avenue East.
Visitors crossing the Snake River Canyon from the north scoffed at his intentions as they passed by Waters’ bare nursery on their way to town, but he quickly redeemed his reputation.
Waters planted thousands of shade trees along Twin Falls streets even before irrigation water made its way to town. Residents bucketed water from Rock Creek into barrels and hauled them by wagon to each tree.
Waters planted roses and fruit trees — apples, plums, pears, peaches and cherries — to sell at his nursery on Locust Lane. He told the Twin Falls Weekly News in 1906 that he had more than 75,000 apple trees — mostly Jonathans.
Eventually, Waters became the president of the Twin Falls County Fruit Growers Association.
“In his garden, the finest roses in the land are blooming,” the newspaper said. “Sleek Jersey cows browse in his pasture fields, fat Plymouth Rock hens strut about his yards, the perfume of flowers delights the senses...”
Waters planted maple trees, oaks and pinion pines, but his favorite was the grove of sweet-smelling locust trees he planted along what he called Locust Lane.
Locust trees, he said, grow quickly and make good wood for fence posts.
The locust saplings, planted May 10, 1905, grew from one foot to more than eight feet tall in five months. The trees suffered over the winter, but a thick grove of trees sprang from the roots the following year.
All that remains of Waters’ nursery and ranch is Locust Grove Business Park at Falls Avenue and Locust Street North.
