Hidden History: It took an act of Congress

Seymour Fairchild, his wife and their 10 children moved to Buhl in 1917 from Cassia County. Fairchild filed upon 320 acres of desert land southwest of town.

To secure a patent on the land, Fairchild was required to improve the fertile but dry land within five years.

Ample wastewater was available for irrigation, but Fairchild’s land was uneven — so much so that he failed to design a working irrigation system on his farm. His laterals carrying wastewater from farms upstream often flooded and washed out.

To purchase irrigation water from the state, Fairchild would have needed to build a reservoir to store canal water, which would have cost thousands of dollars to construct, the Twin Falls Daily News explained in a 1932 article titled “Buhl widow wins fight for patent.”

Upon Fairchild’s failure to secure title to the land, U.S. Rep. Addison Smith of Twin Falls appealed to the secretary of the interior for an extension of time for the Buhl farmer.

Smith first introduced a bill to authorize the secretary to grant multiple extensions to entrymen in “meritorious cases,” the News wrote. With that authority, the secretary granted Fairchild his extension.