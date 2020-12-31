Hidden History: Is it Star Falls or Caldron Linn?

At the southernmost point on the Snake River is a waterfall — or series of waterfalls, depending on the time of year — that locals call Star Falls. But ask an old-timer from Murtaugh how it got that name and they’ll only shake their head.

“That’s what we’ve always called it,” they’ll say. Many of those growing up in the area where Dry Creek meets the Snake River say they didn’t know it had any other name until the Bureau of Land Management put up a sign calling it Caldron Linn.

The hard-to-find site is a popular kayaking destination when the river is high.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“People used to come into town and would ask how to find Caldron Linn and we wouldn’t know what they were talking about,” lifelong Murtaugh farmer Glenn Bessire told the Times-News.

The U.S. Geological Survey officially dubbed the area “Caldron Linn” on June 1, 1993.

A curious controversy has plagued that stretch of the Snake River for years, sparked by arguments about the actual location of the 1811 wreck of a dugout canoe that drowned Antoine Clappine, a seasoned steersman with the Wilson Price Hunt Party.

The Times-News plans to further explore the so-called mystery in a future Big Story.

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0