Hidden History: Is it Star Falls or Caldron Linn?
HIDDEN HISTORY

Caldron Linn

The Snake River flows October 2017 at what is now known as Caldron Linn near Murtaugh. The appearance of the waterfall, also known as Star Falls, changes dramatically as the water level changes over the course of a year.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

At the southernmost point on the Snake River is a waterfall — or series of waterfalls, depending on the time of year — that locals call Star Falls. But ask an old-timer from Murtaugh how it got that name and they’ll only shake their head.

“That’s what we’ve always called it,” they’ll say. Many of those growing up in the area where Dry Creek meets the Snake River say they didn’t know it had any other name until the Bureau of Land Management put up a sign calling it Caldron Linn.

The hard-to-find site is a popular kayaking destination when the river is high.

Creature Craft 05

Darren Vancil is engulfed by water on one of his Creature Craft rafts April 6 while running Caldron Linn on the Snake River.

“People used to come into town and would ask how to find Caldron Linn and we wouldn’t know what they were talking about,” lifelong Murtaugh farmer Glenn Bessire told the Times-News.

The U.S. Geological Survey officially dubbed the area “Caldron Linn” on June 1, 1993.

A curious controversy has plagued that stretch of the Snake River for years, sparked by arguments about the actual location of the 1811 wreck of a dugout canoe that drowned Antoine Clappine, a seasoned steersman with the Wilson Price Hunt Party.

The Times-News plans to further explore the so-called mystery in a future Big Story.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

