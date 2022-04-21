Hidden History: Idaho's Borah tried to stifle women's suffrage

Women in Idaho have had the right to vote since 1896, but it would took an act of Congress to allow what some called the “Petticoat Brigade” the national right to vote.

During the years leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed suffrage to all women, women’s groups in Idaho hounded U.S. Sen. William Borah to change his opinion on the amendment.

Borah, who served Idaho in Washington, D.C., for nearly 33 years, straddled the proverbial fence: He was in favor of women’s right to vote but was against a Constitutional amendment to guarantee that right.

Borah, a superb orator who was once named by Time magazine as the “most famed senator of the century,” was known to be “combative, obstinate and vain,” according to a biography of the Republican senator by the U.S. Senate’s website.

National suffragists joined women in the Magic Valley in an effort to change Borah’s mind.

In June 1918, famed suffragist Margaret Fay Whittemore — not to be confused with Margaret “Tiger Girl” Whittemore, wife of gangster Richard “Candy Kid” Whittemore — met with Twin Falls’ 12 clubs belonging to the Federated Rural Clubs.

Whittemore, who wore a pin signifying she had spent time in jail for voicing her opinions on women’s suffrage in front of the White House, encouraged the voting women of Idaho to put pressure on Borah, who was up for election.

After the speech, Carrie Harper White, president of the Federated Rural Clubs of Twin Falls, sent a telegram to Borah, demanding he vote for the amendment.

“Three hundred members of the Federated Clubs of Twin Falls still feel confident that you are big enough to change your mind and vote for the national amendment,” the telegram said.

But true to his word, Borah never supported the amendment.

