Hidden History: Idaho's 1983 quake near Challis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

A violent earthquake shook seven states and British Columbia on Oct. 28, 1983, killing two young children on their way to school in Challis.

Seismologists recorded the quake — “the most extensive in the U.S. in 25 years” — at between 6.9 and 7.2 on the Richter scale, the Times-News reported the following day.

The quake was said to be the second most forceful ever recorded in the intermountain area.

Harry James was loading cattle onto a truck that Friday morning, six miles south of Challis.

“The truck started swaying one way — and the cattle chute another,” James told the Times-News. “When I looked up to the west, it seemed like the mountains were moving and there were clouds of dust from rock falls.”

When James returned home, he found a large boulder had smashed into one wall of his house and his car had been damaged by another.

While being interviewed by a myriad of reporters who had descended on the small town later that afternoon, a 5.5 aftershock hit, bringing even more boulders down from the bluff over James’ home.