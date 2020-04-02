Hidden History: Idaho's 1983 quake near Challis

A violent earthquake shook seven states and British Columbia on Oct. 28, 1983, killing two young children on their way to school in Challis.
Seismologists recorded the quake — “the most extensive in the U.S. in 25 years” — at between 6.9 and 7.2 on the Richter scale, the Times-News reported the following day.
The quake was said to be the second most forceful ever recorded in the intermountain area.
Harry James was loading cattle onto a truck that Friday morning, six miles south of Challis.
“The truck started swaying one way — and the cattle chute another,” James told the Times-News. “When I looked up to the west, it seemed like the mountains were moving and there were clouds of dust from rock falls.”
When James returned home, he found a large boulder had smashed into one wall of his house and his car had been damaged by another.
While being interviewed by a myriad of reporters who had descended on the small town later that afternoon, a 5.5 aftershock hit, bringing even more boulders down from the bluff over James’ home.
The epicenter of the quake was at the base of Mount Borah, 15 miles north of Mackay. The mountain peak, the highest in Idaho, rose 12 inches, while the surrounding valley dropped 8 feet in elevation.
The quake left a rift more than 12 miles long, along the lower slopes of the Lost River Range. The ground dropped more than 15 feet in some places, taking out whole sections of highways in the area. A new artesian “fountain” opened on top of a butte north of Mackay.
Vivenne Kinsfather, a teacher at the elementary school in Clayton, was in a classroom “when the walls shook real hard and a rock hit the outside of the building,” she told the Times-News. “The rock bounced off the building and knocked some bricks loose. Then, we lost all of our power.”
Tragically, the quake took the lives of two young children walking to school on Challis’ main street. Tara Leaton, 7, and Travis Franck, 6, were buried beneath four feet of rubble that fell from the second story of an old stone building in town.
Aftershocks continued to roll boulders from the hills during the two days following the quake. Property damage was initially estimated at $2.5 million. Following the earthquake, Gov. John Evans declared a state of emergency for Custer County.
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.
