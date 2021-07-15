Hidden History: Idaho Gov. Chase Clark gets his hands dirty

During World War II, Idaho Gov. Chase A. Clark presented a $1.50 claim for five hours of work as a “stoop laborer,” toiling in sugar beet fields near Boise.

In an effort to bring attention to the state’s shortage of farm laborers, the governor traded his suit and tie for a blue shirt, a pair of overalls and a broad-brimmed hat, and led 281 “city-dwelling, white-collar workers” to the Corey farm 10 miles southwest of town, according to a story in the June 2, 1942, edition of the Times-News.

The story was reprinted from the Boise-based Statewide, a weekly newspaper founded by noted Idaho journalist Lloyd Tupling.

Clark became concerned for the state’s crops after the U.S. entered the war and drafted men into service overseas. The governor gave state employees special “farmwork” holidays and urged city residents to volunteer to work in the fields to keep farms productive.

Clark recruited some of his office workers for the day and enlisted Ina Neiffer, an employee of his own household, to supervise. Neiffer learned about sugar beets while growing up on her family’s farm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Experienced farmworkers supervised the urban dwellers because some of the volunteer workers couldn’t tell sugar beets from weeds,” Tupling said in his article.