Hidden History: Idaho Gov. Chase Clark gets his hands dirty

During World War II, Idaho Gov. Chase A. Clark presented a $1.50 claim for five hours of work as a “stoop laborer,” toiling in sugar beet fields near Boise.
In an effort to bring attention to the state’s shortage of farm laborers, the governor traded his suit and tie for a blue shirt, a pair of overalls and a broad-brimmed hat, and led 281 “city-dwelling, white-collar workers” to the Corey farm 10 miles southwest of town, according to a story in the June 2, 1942, edition of the Times-News.
The story was reprinted from the Boise-based Statewide, a weekly newspaper founded by noted Idaho journalist Lloyd Tupling.
Clark became concerned for the state’s crops after the U.S. entered the war and drafted men into service overseas. The governor gave state employees special “farmwork” holidays and urged city residents to volunteer to work in the fields to keep farms productive.
Clark recruited some of his office workers for the day and enlisted Ina Neiffer, an employee of his own household, to supervise. Neiffer learned about sugar beets while growing up on her family’s farm.
“Experienced farmworkers supervised the urban dwellers because some of the volunteer workers couldn’t tell sugar beets from weeds,” Tupling said in his article.
Clark, who stood 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed only 145 pounds, spent five hours hoeing beets. Clark’s wife, Tupling said, thought he might have been “too zealous and insisted he had lost 15 to 20 pounds” that day.
“It’s damn hard work, but it’s good healthful exercise,” Clark said.
As governor, Clark made an annual salary of $3,000 per year — about $50,000 in today’s money. But as a farmworker, he asked for the going pay rate of 30 cents per hour. At the time, farmworkers were paid only 57% of what folks working in urban settings made.
